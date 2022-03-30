A suspect has been charged in connection with two incidents in Folkestone, one of which involved an attack on a police dog and its handler

Officers arrested a man after attending a report of a person seen with a possible weapon in Rendezvous Street, Folkestone during the afternoon of Monday 28 March 2022.

Reece Armstrong, 26, of no fixed address, has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, in relation to that incident.

He was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and causing fear of violence, in relation to an incident on Wednesday 23 March in Enbrook Valley, Folkestone.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 30 March where he was remanded in custody. The case will be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.