A drug dealer has been jailed for 12 years after organising cocaine deals worth more than £4m in just three months

Fatjon Kurti, 34, used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to deal the Class A drug.

Between 26 March and 2 June 2020, Kurti, was involved in deals to buy and supply at least 58kg of cocaine with a street value of more than £4m.

Kurti, of Newport Court near Leicester Square in central London, orchestrated the deals on EncroChat using the handle ‘Botarrota’.

In a bid to avoid detection, he set up a front company called E&T Catering which was registered to his home but did not exist as a functioning catering business.

EncroChat was taken down in 2020 by an international law enforcement partnership.

The National Crime Agency led Operation Venetic as the UK’s response to the takedown and began investigating Kurti who is an Albanian national.

Though no real world identities are present on EncroChat, NCA officers proved Kurti was Botarrota and he admitted trafficking multiple kilos of cocaine, supplying cocaine and money laundering.

Location data for the Botarrota Encro phone showed it operating mainly around London. But the phone was in Weymouth and Bournemouth on 20 May 2020 and 2 June 2020 respectively.

Data from the ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) system identified two vehicles matching the movements of the phone.

Checks showed Kurti had hired both cars and mobile cell site data also showed that Kurti’s other mobile phone was travelling with the Encro phone in the two vehicles.

The handle was also matched to Kurti through another means.

Botarrota sent a message to another user saying he had ordered a Playstation – “it comes on Thursday” – and data showed Kurti began subscribing to Sony services at this time.

NCA officers waded through more than 16,000 messages on Kurti’s Encro phone to gather evidence.

That evidence showed he had a number of trusted associates – who were responsible for the holding and distribution of cocaine and the collection of cash payments – all of which he coordinated.

In EncroChat exchanges Kurti states his “business is cocaine” and the Venetic data showed him receiving many images of cocaine and bank notes which he forwarded to numerous contacts to discuss drugs deals.

On 3 May 2020 he discussed with someone doing a deal for 11 one kilogram blocks of cocaine for £272,500.

He was arrested on 25 November last year.

Today at Southwark Crown Court he was jailed for 12 years.

NCA Branch Commander Matt McMillan said: “Through some excellent and tenacious investigative work the team built a rock solid case and Kurti’s only option was to admit his guilt.

“The Class A drugs trade is inextricably linked to gang violence and real suffering in communities across the UK.