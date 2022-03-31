A second man has been charged in connection with burglaries in the Canterbury and Swale districts

Liam Scott, 23 of Lower Road, Faversham, was charged with conspiracy to steal on Monday 28 March 2022.

The charge follows an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad into 11 burglaries and one attempted burglary of businesses across Whitstable, Faversham, Herne Bay, Aylesham and Ash between 9 November 2021 and 21 January 2022.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 29 March where he was remanded in custody.

A 42-year-old man of no fixed address has already been charged as part of the investigation.

The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on 2 May.