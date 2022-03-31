Detectives have released further CCTV footage as part of Operation Formation, the investigation into a rape in Fareham

At some time between 01.20 and 02.05 on Saturday 19 March, a 22 year-old woman was raped on the footbridge that crosses over Western Way, close to Fareham train station.

She reported that after she had left the Slug and Lettuce at around 01.00 she walked along West Street when a man unknown to her approached her. He then threatened her and attacked her on the footbridge, close to Fareham train station.

This man was described to police as:

White Aged between 20s & 40s Approximately 5ft 11ins tall Slim build He had a full beard that was blond / grey in colour Medium length hair

Detectives have releasing further CCTV footage, captured from the Aldi supermarket on West Street. The footage shows a man police want to urgently identify and speak to about the rape.

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood, from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team, said: “We need to identify this man urgently as part of our enquiries, and I am confident that if you know the person in this footage you will recognise him when you watch it.

“My plea to the public is to please take a moment to look at this footage, and please call us immediately with any information you have.

“I also urge the person in this footage to make contact with us so we can speak with you about this investigation.

“We are still also keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre on Saturday 19 March between midnight and 3am, in particular in the train station end of town to please get in touch. Did you see someone acting suspiciously? Were you driving through the area and did you capture anything on Dash Cam?

“I want to reassure the public that our officers continue to work hard to follow up every line of enquiry to investigate this incident. Officers also continue to conduct patrols around the area and the town centre, engaging with local people.”

Anyone with any information should call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting 44220109191 (Operation Formation).