E4 has commissioned a full series of extreme survival competition format, Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home following a successful pilot, broadcast in 2021

This 6 one hour series sees two teams of amateur survivalists stripped of everything they own and released into the gruelling and challenging terrains of Britain’s harshest wildernesses.

Across three days, with no phones, money or clothes, the two teams will race against each other, as they battle the elements and use their resourcefulness to forage their own food, build their own shelter to sleep and source their own materials to keep warm in the cold. After many miles, a cash prize awaits at the finish line, though only the fastest and most courageous team can claim it.

The path to the cash won’t be that simple, as they must navigate their own route to the prize using their own instinct and perhaps the help of kind strangers, whilst overcoming a series of survival challenges.

Commissioning Editor Tim Hancock said: “Last year, we challenged a bunch of stark-naked strangers to race across the Yorkshire countryside to win back their clothes. While it bemused some of the local farmers, E4 viewers responded really well to the show and I’m looking forward to seeing how the team can build on the format in this full series commission.”

Exec producer, Jamie Isaacs said, “No clothes, no food, and no help, the series promises to be the ultimate test of courage and resourcefulness with the dramatic twists along the way.”