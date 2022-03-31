Investigators have issued an appeal for information following a report of a serious assault in Gillingham

It is alleged that at 12.10am on Tuesday 15th March 2022 the victim, a man in his 30s, was leaving a property on Napier Road when he was approached by the suspect.

Shortly after and without warning the victim was assaulted, sustaining facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

As the victim made their way to Medway Maritime Hospital it was reported that the suspect followed his car along Napier Road, Canterbury Street and Montgomery Road before entering the hospital grounds.

It is then alleged that when the victim was in the hospital the suspect caused damage to the victim’s car.

Following the assault, officers carried out a number of lines of enquiry including an extensive review of CCTV footage and forensic examinations at the scene.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation, including dashcam footage from Medway Maritime Hospital, Canterbury Street or Napier Road is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/50016/22

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.