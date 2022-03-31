Police confirm body of a man found in Southampton property

Officers from Hampshire Police say were called to an address in Mansel Road West following the discovery of a man’s body at 6.11am.

Police have now identified that man as 43-year-old Slawomir Robert Turek.

Investigators have been in contact with Slawomir’s next of kin and his family is being supported by specialist officers at this time.

Officers have been at the scene on Mansel Road West since Slawomir’s body was found, carrying out initial enquiries and making house to house visits.

As part of their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death, we arrested a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.

The woman has now been questioned by officers, and today (March 31) she has been released under investigation to allow for Police to make further enquiries.

If you have any information that you think could assist the investigation, please do contact us on 101 and quote 44220124721.