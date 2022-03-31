The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, could be freed from prison after the Parole Board decided she should be released

Tracey Connelly was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, in 2007.

Known publicly as Baby P, he had suffered more than 50 injuries.

Connelly admitted the offence and was jailed for a minimum of five years.

This is Connelly’s fourth review by the Parole Board since she was jailed. The decision was meant to be made last year but had been delayed for more reports and information.

Connelly was let out on licence in 2013 but was recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions.

The Parole Board considered her case for a third time in 2019 following previous reviews in 2015 and 2017, and refused to either release her or move her to an open prison.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Tracey Connelly following an oral hearing.

“Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community. “Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.”

Peter Connelly died on 3 August 2007 at the hands of his mother as well as her boyfriend, Steven Barker, and their lodger Jason Owen.

Barker was jailed for life with a minimum term of 10 years for raping a two-year-old girl and given a 12-year term to run concurrently over his role in Baby Peter’s death.

Owen got an indefinite sentence with a minimum term of three years, later increased to a fixed six-year term.

Peter suffered more than 50 injuries despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police and health professionals over the final eight months of his life.