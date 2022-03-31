Twenty fines will initially be issued over Downing Street parties that breached Covid lockdown rules

The police will not be naming the individuals or confirming which events the fixed penalty notices relate to.

However, Downing Street has said it would confirm if the prime minister is among the recipients.

The fixed penalty notices will be passed to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, who have responsibility for issuing the fines to individuals.

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said:

“The investigation into allegations of breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street has now progressed to the point where the first referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) will be made to ACRO Criminal Records Office.

“ We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations. The ACRO Criminal Records Office will then be responsible for issuing the FPNs to the individual following the referrals from the MPS.

“ We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments. However due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made.

“ As it has for all fixed penalty notices issued during the pandemic, the MPS will follow the College of Policing Approved Professional Practice for Media Relations which states that “Identities of people dealt with by cautions, speeding fines and other fixed penalties – out-of-court disposals – should not be released or confirmed.”