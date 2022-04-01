£20k reward offered as part of Newham murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of a young man who was stabbed to death in east London five years ago are making a new appeal for information about his killer.

Ahmed Deen-Jah died after being stabbed in the heart during an unprovoked attack in a convenience store in Custom House on the afternoon of 2 April 2017. He was aged 24 at the time of this death.

Despite a large police investigation which has involved thousands of hours’ worth of work by detectives, nobody is yet to be brought to justice.

We are now able to offer a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Ahmed’s murder.

Officers are also able to release new CCTV images of a person they would like to identify as part of the investigation.

At 3.20pm on 2 April 2017, Ahmed had gone into a shop on Freemasons Road where he bought a cigarette lighter. He left the shop but returned around 30 seconds later and was being followed by a person wearing dark clothing, a balaclava and gloves.

The suspect chased Ahmed around the shop before attacking him. He was stabbed in the heart and also suffered a number of slash injuries to one of his hands. Police were called and attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Ahmed was given emergency first aid, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene a short time later. Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Command were informed and begun a murder investigation.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect get into a black Mercedes car which was parked outside the shop. Two other men were also thought to have been in the car which left the scene before police arrived. The car had been reported stolen several days earlier.

Tragically, shortly after the fourth anniversary of Ahmed’s death, on 26 April 2021, his younger brother, Abubakkar Junior Jah, was stabbed to death in Coolfin Road, E16. We have arrested 10 people in connection with his murder and the investigation continues.

Speaking in 2017, Ahmed’s father, Abubakarr Jah, said: “Ahmed was a beautiful, kind boy. He wanted to do something with his life. Now we have lost him. He didn’t deserve for this to happen.

“Young people need to put down their knives and stop the violence. It is destroying families and communities.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, who is leading the investigation, said: “It’s hard to imagine the pain and heartbreak Ahmed’s parents have been through over the past five years after losing two of their children in such awful circumstances.

“I am certain that somebody will know who was responsible for Ahmed’s death and will be able to provide the information we need to allow his family a small amount of closure.

“We know Ahmed was involved in a local gang and sadly I have to keep an open mind to this being a factor that led to this death. I know people involved in gangs feel unable to speak to the police, either through fear of reprisals or because of a lack of trust. I’d like to reassure you that any information would be treated confidentially and we can take steps to protect your identity.

“A lot has changed over the past five years and I hope somebody, who felt they were unable to come forward at the time of Ahmed’s death, will now have the courage to do the right thing.”

A post-mortem examination held at East Ham Mortuary on 4 April 2017 gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Three people, all aged 23, are currently released under investigation.

A further Three males have been released with no further action.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570. Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 5326/02Apr17.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You will not be asked for your name and your computer or phone’s I.P. address cannot be traced.