A drug dealer who hid cocaine in a secret compartment in his Mercedes has been jailed.

Leozert Kapllani was routinely stopped by police in Madingley Road, Cambridge on 31 January.

Officers found two socks containing 27 wraps of cocaine in the silver car, including one hidden under the base of the cup holder.

The 27-year-old was also carrying a fake driving licence and had no insurance.

Police searched his home in Chesterton Road and found the matching half of the socks.

At Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (29 March), Kapllani was sentenced to two years and three months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of identity documents with intent, driving without a licence and insurance.

PC Andy Watters, who investigated, said: “We’ll continue to target people like Kapllani who deal drugs in our county. Drugs and dealing bring misery, despair and violence to our communities and those responsible will be put before the courts.”