A suspect has been charged with indecent exposure following incidents in Canterbury

Kent Police was called after a man reportedly exposed himself to members of the public in the Whitefriars Shopping Centre shortly after 4pm on Wednesday 23 March 2022.

A further incident took place in the North Holmes Road area of the city on the afternoon of Monday 28 March.

Following enquiries by the East Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, Terence Kamara has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The 25-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 30 March and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be arranged.