Brighton and Hove Council have sold the i360 to a Dubai investment Group that run and own a number of attractions in the Middle East including the Burj Khalifa, The View and the Dubai Wheel

The company have paid an undisclosed amount to Brighton and Hove Council but has not taken the lease on the land. The Middle Eastern company have instead applied for planning permission to move the i360 and relocate it to near Belle Tout Lighthouse on land they have recently purchased off the National Trust.

They said in a statement released last night that they intend to move the i360 and rename it Burj Belle Tout (Burj The Arabic word for Tower) they also intend to also move Belle Tout back from the cliff edge and save the landmark once again as part of the deal.

Mr Kidhbat Abri from the company said “We hope to dismantle the i360 In November after the British Airways sponsorship ends and have the move completed by Summer 2024 as a lot of groundworks will have to be completed along with making sure it stays within National Park Guidelines.”

“We hope the attraction will bring in much-needed money and jobs to the area and part of the planning permission is to renovate the local car parks and make them fit for purpose and to fund public transport from Eastbourne town to and from attraction all year round. “

Plans shown during construction a local farmers field will be rented and the temporary road will be laid up to the site as 5000 tons of contrite are needed to secure the foundations, The concrete is more than likely to mixed on-site to keep the number of lorries on the road to a minimum. Then pumped up the hill In pipes.

Full plans will be on public display from Tomorrow on www.Burj-Belle.com

