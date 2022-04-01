Detectives investigating at stabbing in Wembley have made an arrest as they continue to appeal for information and footage of the incident

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 30 March on suspicion of grievous bodily harm [GBH] with intent. He was taken to a north London police station where he was later bailed to return on a date in late April.

Detectives are appealing for information as a man in his 20s remains in hospital following the attack.

Detective Constable Dawid Ratajczak, from Wembley CID is leading the investigation, he said: “Firstly I want to thank all the people who have come forward so far to speak to us about this shocking incident. Despite today’s arrest I am still keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage.”

Police were called at 5.29pm on Thursday, 24 March to reports of a stabbing at a supermarket on Forty Lane in Wembley.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a man, aged in his 20s, with stab injuries. He was taken to the hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening. His family are aware.

DC Ratajczak continued: “The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, however they were serious and he remains in hospital receiving treatment.

“We are aware that this violent incident will send shockwaves through the local community and residents can expect to see a continued increased police presence in area while we continue with our enquiries.”

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5453/24Mar or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.