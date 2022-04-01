Eight fire engines and around sixty firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Pembroke Road in Ruislip earlier this morning

Part of a balcony at a seventh-floor flat was destroyed by fire. No injuries are reported. Over one hundred people were evacuated from the block of flats by the Met police before the Brigade arrived.

The Brigade’s Control Officers were able to use 999Eye to live stream the fire from a smartphone to screens in the Control Office allowing for greater visibility of the fire.

When a 999 call is received by the Brigade, the caller may be asked if they would like to provide a live video stream of the scene using their smartphone. The Control Officer will send a text message with a secure, one-time-use link that opens a live stream direct from the phone to the Control room. 999Eye provides better situational awareness and allows us to offer the best advice based on live footage.

The Brigade was called at 4.26am and the fire was under control by 6.16am.

Fire crews from Ruislip, Hillingdon, Harrow, Northolt, Wembley, Southall and surrounding fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.