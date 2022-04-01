Melksham drug driver banned from the roads for three years

A drug-driver who was stopped by police in Trowbridge has been banned from the roads for three years.

In October last year, a police officer out on patrol in the town stopped a Nissan Note on Stallard Street. While speaking to the driver, they noticed the smell of cannabis so conducted a roadside drugs wipe.

It tested positive for cocaine, so the driver, Daniel Palmer, 29, of Bowmans Court, Melksham, was arrested and taken to custody.

When he arrived in police custody he was searched and a small quantity of amphetamine was seized.

Palmer appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court this week (29/03) and pleaded guilty to drug driving and possession of a Class B drug.

He was disqualified from driving for three years, fined £80 and given a community order with an unpaid work requirement.

PC Paul Brewster, from Wiltshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “We know that driving while under the influence of drugs is one of the fatal four, which means it is one of the most common causes of serious injury or fatal road traffic collisions.

“We would always urge people to call us if they are aware of someone who they believe is drug or drink driving – if you report it to us we will take action.”

To report suspected drug or drink driving, call 101. In an emergency call 999.