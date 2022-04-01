The family of a man found dead in Southampton has paid tribute to him

Slawomir Robert Turek, 43, of Mansel Road West was found dead at his home address the morning of Wednesday 30 March.

Slawomir’s family in Poland has paid tribute to him by releasing this image of him and tribute, which we have included in its original form and with an English translation:

“Kochający syn brat a w szczególności ojciec. Polak dbający bardziej o potrzeby i problemy kochanych przez siebie osób niż o swoje własne.

“Żegna cię rodzina przyjaciele zawsze zostaniesz w naszej pamięci i w naszych sercach. Spoczywaj w spokoju Sławku.”

“Slawomir, known as Slawek, was a loving son, brother and, above all, father.

“He was a proud Polish man who took care of the needs and problems of the people he loved more than his own.

“Farewell from your family and friends. You will always be in our hearts and memories. Rest in peace Slawek.”

Enquiries into Slawomir’s death is ongoing.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested in connection with his death and released under investigation to allow for enquiries to continue.

Those with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101 and quote 44220124721.