The M20 in Kent is closed between J8 (Maidstone) and J9 (Ashford) to manage approaching traffic to Operation Brock

Kent Police and National Highways are on scene to assist with traffic management.

Diversion details

Non EU freight traffic is advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol:

Leave the M20 at J8 and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A20 eastbound towards Ashford.

Follow the A20 through Harrietsham, Lenham and Charing to the Drovers roundabout and take the 1st exit to continue on the A20 towards the M20.

Follow the A20 to the M20 J9 roundabout and take the 3rd exit onto the M20 coastbound to continue your journey.

EU freight traffic should leave the M20 at J8 exit slip road and rejoin the M20 via the entry slip road at J8.

There are currently 4.5 miles of congestion on approach to J8 causing delays of 50 mins above normal travel time.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.