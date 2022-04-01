Two teenagers have been charged in connection into hacking group by the City of London Police

“The City of London Police has been conducting an investigation into members of a hacking group. Two teenagers, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, have been charged in connection with this investigation and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Michael O’Sullivan, from the City of London Police, said:

“Both teenagers have been charged with: three counts of unauthorised access to a computer with intent to impair the reliability of data; one count of fraud by false representation and one count of unauthorised access to a computer with intent to hinder access to data. The 16-year-old has also been charged with one count of causing a computer to perform a function to secure unauthorised access to a program.

“They will both appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court this morning (1 April 2022).”