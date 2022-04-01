BREAKING HAMPSHIRE KENT

UK Coastguard Search and Rescue Teams are delighted to announce that they will be trialling the new generation of Coastguard rescue vehicles

April 1, 2022
This unique design will feature everything required for our capabilities and will include the ability to tow a JetSki for local waters.
See below the artist’s impression at Yaverland Beach on the Isle of Wight based on early designs.

