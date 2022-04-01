Witnesses to a robbery at a skate park in Rochester are being urged to come forward

The incident at Jackson’s Field, off City Way, happened at around 8pm on Saturday 26 March 2022.

It was reported that a group of four men, one of whom had a knife, approached two other men before stealing a mobile phone and wallet.

One of the victims was then able to gain possession of the knife, resulting in the suspects leaving the scene.

None of the men involved in the incident, all of whom are believed to be in their 20s, were seriously injured during the incident.

Kent Police officers attended and seized a knife from the scene. Later that night they arrested a 21-year-old man from Chatham on suspicion of robbery, who has since been released on bail pending further enquiries until Thursday 21 April.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call the appeal line on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/56286/22. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org