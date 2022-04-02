A hoax call which wasted hours of emergency services time has resulted in a woman being arrested.

Kent Police were called to a #Dartford address at 7.40am on Saturday 2 April 2022 following a report of a stabbing at the property. Both Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Team attended the property and it transpired that no one had been injured and the call was a hoax.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.

Inspector Stefan Martin of Kent Police’s Force Control Room said: ‘Calls of this nature can cost lives. When resources are dedicated to a hoax call, it means those emergency workers can be delayed in attending genuine incidents.