A hoax call which wasted hours of emergency services time has resulted in a woman being arrested.
Kent Police were called to a #Dartford address at 7.40am on Saturday 2 April 2022 following a report of a stabbing at the property. Both Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Team attended the property and it transpired that no one had been injured and the call was a hoax.
A woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.
Inspector Stefan Martin of Kent Police’s Force Control Room said: ‘Calls of this nature can cost lives. When resources are dedicated to a hoax call, it means those emergency workers can be delayed in attending genuine incidents.
‘This is not something that is taken lightly, and anyone found to be involved in malicious or hoax calls to the emergency services can expect to be dealt with robustly.’