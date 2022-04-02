A murder investigation has been launched and a man arrested after a woman was fatally stabbed in Manor Park

Police were called at 9.56am on Saturday, 2 April, to a report of a woman with stab injuries at an address in Landseer Avenue, E12.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance and found a critically injured woman aged in her 80s. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s family have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

An urgent investigation was launched and officers searched the surrounding area. A man in his 30s was detained nearby a short time later. He has been taken into police custody.

At this early stage, it is thought that the woman and the arrested man were known to each other. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

The Met’s investigation is led by detectives from Specialist Crime (Homicide).

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the investigation are asked to call 101, ref 2126/02apr.