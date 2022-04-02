Day Two of Traffic Chaos on M20 in Kent as Operation Brock remains full and driver struggle to get water

Kent Police and National Highways are on scene to assist with traffic management. The coastbound contraflow is being utilised to stack lorries to assist with managing capacity within Brock/J8-J9. The M20 J11 eastbound entry slip remains closed to manage freight traffic as congestion is reported approaching the Channel Tunnel at J11a. The A2 eastbound remains closed between both junctions of the A256 near Whitfield. This is in place to manage freight traffic that are attempting to access the Port of Dover directly and not through the ongoing Operation Brock closure J8- J9. The A20 Roundhill Tunnel is also closed eastbound between M20 J13/A259/A2034 and the A260 in Dover as a traffic management measure part of Operation TAP.

Diversion details Local traffic and local freight traffic is advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol: Leave the M20 at J8 and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A20 eastbound towards Ashford.

Follow the A20 through Harrietsham, Lenham and Charing to the Drovers roundabout and take the 1st exit to continue on the A20 towards the M20. Follow the A20 to the M20 J9 roundabout and take the 3rd exit onto the M20 coastbound to continue your journey. EU freight traffic should leave the M20 at J8 exit slip road and rejoin the M20 via the entry slip road at J8. If the above impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.