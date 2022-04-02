Do you know this man? If you do then Police want to hear from you

Officers believe he might have vital information about the theft of an elderly woman’s bank card, which was then used to withdraw money.

A woman in her eighties had her bank card stolen from her home in Sonning Common at about 4.30pm on Thursday, February 10th.

The stolen bank card was then used to withdraw £250 from a cashpoint at Barclays Bank in Hart Street, Henley-on-Thames, at about 6pm the same day.

If you are the man or you know who he is then please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.