Light aircraft crashes into Bicester block of flats

The light aircraft crashed into an unoccupied block of flats near Camp Road in Upper Heyford at Bicester at about midday today.
The pilot has suffered several injuries and has been taken to hospital.
No one else has been injured as a result of the incident.
Thames Valley Police has put a small cordon in place at the scene, however, at this time no local residents need to be evacuated.
Police have urged anyone with any footage or information to contact the force by calling 101, quoting reference 857 (2/4).