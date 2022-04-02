Met police officers have arrested 14 protesters who broke into an oil terminal in Bedfont Road, Staines on Friday, 1 April

Police were called at about 04:15hrs to a report that protesters had illegally gained access to the premises through a perimeter fence.

Several protesters blocked the entrance to the terminal, some of whom suspended themselves on bamboo tripods. Other protesters locked themselves onto each other or to oil drums, however specialist removal teams worked quickly to detach them.

The arrests were made for aggravated trespass and criminal damage. All of those arrested have been taken into custody at a west London police station where they remain. All other protesters have been removed from the site, which is now operational.

Chief Superintendent Claire Clark said: “Today has seen multiple protests targeting oil terminals across the country.

“The Met has closely coordinated its response with other police forces, sharing information with the overriding priority of resolving each incident as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We understand and respect the right to protest but not the right to cause disruption to businesses and the public in this way. Such action taken by activists affects critical national infrastructure and diverts many officers from responding to emergencies in their communities.

“Being able to protest peacefully in a democracy is important but it is also important that there are consequences for those who break the law. We will take whatever action is necessary against anyone who deliberately chooses to act outside the law. This can include pre-emptive action where there is information and cause to do so.

“Police are trained to strict national standards and specialist officers are available to deal with a wide range of tactics being used by protesters.

“The Met’s arrests today, as well as arrests made by other police forces, have minimised disruption across the country.”