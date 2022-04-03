A Kirklees man who denied exposing himself to a very young girl changed his plea when he heard her video interview

Graham Andrews 48 of Kirkburton, was jailed for eight years on Friday April 1 after admitting to causing or inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Andrews initially denied the charge when he first appeared at court last month.

However, after the court played the video interview the victim gave to detectives about what happened to her, he changed his plea.

The sexual offence itself took place in the Huddersfield area in February 2019.

Aside from his jail sentence, Andrews was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order at the hearing.

The court heard he had previously been convicted of indecently exposing himself to a nine-year-old girl in Herefordshire in 2008, and was put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for a five-year period.

Speaking after the sentencing, the officer in the case Detective Constable Suzanne Clark, of the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Despite being a toddler herself, the victim was able to clearly describe in her video interview what Andrews had done.

“Her evidence proved crucial in bringing this prosecution and also her attacker changing his plea. It demonstrates that even if a victim is very young, their voice can be heard.

“I want to commend her bravery and we hope that her and her family can move forward knowing this man is safely behind bars.