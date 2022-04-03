A man has been arrested after a woman was reportedly hit over the head with a glass

The woman is understood to have been struck to the head with a glass and sustained cuts to her face and head. Officers quickly attended the incident in Farnborough Road, Clifton, just after 10.30pm last night (Saturday 2 April). A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue. Detective Constable Shelley Christian, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are currently investigating an assault that has left a woman with injuries to her head. “Thanks to the quick work by officers attending the scene swiftly a man was arrested shortly after the incident was reported. “Thankfully the victim’s injuries are not thought to be life-altering. “As a force, we are committed to tackling domestic abuse and we will always look to support victims with specially trained officers. “I would urge anyone who has been affected by domestic abuse to contact us, either directly or indirectly, so that we can protect them. “We are in the process of carrying out our enquiries to establish exactly what happened and would ask anyone who may have any information that could help us to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 728 of 2 April 2022.”