A man has died following a collision in Harlow

Police officers were called at 11am today, Sunday 3 April, to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Elizabeth Way.

Sadly the motorcycle rider, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

The road is closed and is likely to remain closed until this evening.

Enquiries are ongoing, and we need anyone who saw anything or has dashcam footage to contact Essex Police.

https://www.essex.police.uk If you have any information you can submit a report online ator use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident number 360 of April 3.