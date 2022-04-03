A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead

The body of the 29-year-old was found on Deanstown Avenue in Finglas at around 4.30am on Sunday.

According to national broadcaster RTE, the man was known to the gardaí for involvement in organised crime and is suspected of being involved in a feud with a dangerous Finglas drug dealer.

The victim’s body remains at the scene, pending removal for a post mortem examination later today and the scene has been preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau and Forensic Science Ireland.