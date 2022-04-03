Appeal for information following brutal stabbing of 20 year old man in Dartford as Police launch Murder investigation

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate is appealing for information following the death of a man in Dartford.

At 7.13pm on Saturday 2 April 2022, Kent Police received a report that a man had been found in Temple Hill Square with a serious stomach injury, which is consistent with a stab wound.

Officers were joined by South East Coast Ambulance Service, and Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance, however the victim, who was in his 20s, died at the location.

The deceased is understood to have been assaulted in a nearby communal parking area, in Mallard Close, shortly before he was found injured.

Officers have already spoken with several potential witnesses but believe there a number of people who have important information and are yet to get in contact.

Anyone with information that can assist, including eyewitnesses and anyone with privately-held CCTV or dashcam footage recorded in the area, is urged to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 02-1033.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymo