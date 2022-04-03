During a train incident on 4 February in Clifton, Greater Manchester, a brick was thrown at the window of Ian Birch’s cab, leaving him with a bloody face

Train driver Mr Birch has appealed for more information to assist in finding his attackers.

No one has been arrested yet despite police appeals.

The Northern Railway driver said: “I could have been blinded or even killed.”

Thankfully, Mr Birch was able to stop the train safely and thanked a doctor aboard for providing him with treatment.

Following his return to work at the Blackburn base, Mr Birch said: “I want the people who did this to see the impact of their actions. I could have been blinded or even killed.

“Someone knows who threw that brick and I urge them to come forward to help ensure the person responsible doesn’t have the chance to endanger more lives with their reckless behaviour.”