Exculsive: Dover Ferry leaving half empty due to failing Government computer system (Economic Operators Registration Identification) that has caused Port chaos

With thousands of trucks and drivers spending a second night parked within operation Brock on the M20 in freezing temperatures, we can exclusively reveal that ferries are leaving the port of Dover half-empty despite hundreds of drivers trying to gain access into the Port of Dover. The failure of Operation Brock has been blamed on the P and O Crisis when in fact the main cause is down to a major outage involving the Economic Operators Registration Identification system.

A source who we are not naming revealed that the GVMS went down Wednesday night. Back on for an hour then off again. They have been turning people away because they can’t show EORI at check-in

The source revealed that it was just about coping before P&O went offline – then Easter tourists came along and it’s all gone wrong

In order to move goods through GVMS ports, the person or business responsible for moving the goods must first register for the GVMS with HMRC. This will require a Government Gateway User ID and a GB EORI number the system that generates this continues to fail. Drivers are being turned away as they are unable to generate a port pass to allow the goods through. The delays are set to last for a number of days our source has revealed.

We have approached the Customs and Border Force for comment.