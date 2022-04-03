Four males have been convicted of their parts in the murder of Daniel Laskos in Havering

All four are remanded in custody to appear for sentencing at the same court on Thursday, 7 April.

The four appeared for trial at the Old Bailey where on Friday, 1 April they were convicted as follows:

During the trial the court heard how police were called to reports of a fight between armed groups of males at 6.41pm on Friday, 7 May 2021 outside a shop on Church Road, Harold Wood.

When officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] arrived, members of the public were administering first aid to the victim, Daniel Laskos, who had a serious knife wound to his neck.

London’s Air Ambulance were also called, but despite the efforts of the public and emergency services, Daniel, aged just 16, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. He said: “This entire incident was captured on CCTV that my team has studied at length.

“The footage clearly showed Daniel Laskos standing on the pavement with a friend on Church Road when the suspects approached them. Pulling knives and a baton from their clothing they charged them. Daniel and his friend instinctively tried to back away, but were caught and stabbed in a targeted, frenzied attack.

“We still don’t know what the circumstances were that motivated this murder. What we do know is that a family is changed forever and continues to struggle to come to terms with their loss. Our thoughts are with them today.

“We also know that four young men will forfeit their futures as a result.

“As homicide detectives, we see the effects of extreme violence as part of our daily professional lives, and the speed with which often minor disputes can escalate into extreme violence goes far beyond our comprehension.

“It is vital that the community, educators and police work together to stop this mindless and wholly needless loss of our young men’s lives. If you know someone who carries weapons or is involved in violent crime please do the right thing and tell police what you know – your actions could save a life.”

Loushawn Barnes, 19 and Renee St Ange, 18, were found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

