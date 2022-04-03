Have you seen Kerry?

Officers are concerned for her safety after she was reported missing from the Top Valley area at around 10am on 02 April 2022. Kerry is described as slim build with dark brown shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a beige puffer jacket, grey jumper, blue jeans, white trainers and carrying a cream handbag.

If you have seen Kerry or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 326 of 02 April 2022. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111