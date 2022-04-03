Major search operations underway as plane crashes into English Channel

A plane carrying two people has crashed causing a widespread search in the English Channel, a news report has claimed.
The P-28, took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, on Saturday was bound for Le Touquet in northern France.
A search operation has been carried out in the English Channel to locate the missing plane.
The coastguard further said that a Falcon 50 aircraft, a helicopter, and a tug boat that was already at sea were all used in the search operation, along with a British aircraft.
All ships sailing in the area have been asked to search for any signs of the plane and report any sightings to French authorities.
The missing plane took off from Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield, near Stratford-upon-Avon, a spokesman for the Maritime Prefecture in France said.
French emergency services said: “It crashed into British waters for an unknown reason.
“The British Coastguard launched an operation supported by French aircraft and boats including the Abeille-Languedoc (Languedoc Bee) tug, which has been chartered by the French Navy.”
By 8.30pm in France there was no sign of the occupants of the plane.