Officers in Gloucester are appealing for witnesses following three reports of a man on a bicycle acting suspiciously around school pupils

On each of the occasions, which all took place in March it was reported that a man who was riding a bicycle had either approached the pupils and put his arm out in an attempt to grab them or brushed past them.

The same man is believed to have been involved each time and his motive is currently unknown.

He was described as being white, in his 40s or 50s and having grey hair with a grey beard. He was thought to be wearing a cap and using a vape.

Since the reports came in officers have liaised with the schools that the children attend, issued alerts to parents, reviewed CCTV footage and taken part in high visibility reassurance patrols.

The most incident was reported to have taken place on Millin Avenue at around 3.45pm on Tuesday 29 March.

In this incident, it was reported that an 11-year-old boy was walking home from school when he noticed the man cycling alongside him.

It was stated that the man had brushed past the boy which spooked him. The boy described him as wearing a red baseball cap with a symbol on the front and a short sleeved coat with a long sleeved top underneath.

The first incident was reported to have taken place between 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday 2 March.

It was reported that an 11-year-old girl was walking along Cotteswold Road when a man on a bicycle brushed past and touched her arm making her feel uncomfortable. The man was wearing a hoody at the time.

Another incident was reported to have taken place on Monday 7 March shortly before 4.30pm and involved the same pupil.

She stated that she was leaving an after school club and walking along Painswick Road when the same man approached her and attempted to grab her arm. He was wearing a black jacket, grey and black trousers, glasses, black gloves and riding a dark-coloured mountain bike.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen the man or has any information which may help to please get in contact.

Information can be submitted by completing the following online form and choosing the relevant reference number: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/…/tell-us-about…/