Three males had been seen riding two motorbikes on International Way in Southampton and that they appeared to be holding machetes

Officers from Hampshire Police are appealing to the public for information following an incident that took place in Southampton yesterday afternoon (Saturday 2 April).

At 1.26pm it was reported to us that three males had been seen riding two motorbikes on International Way and that they appeared to be holding machetes.

It was reported that the two bikes were driving on the grassy area between International Way and Kingsclere Avenue.

The bikes remained in the area for a short time before driving along Burghclere Road and then on towards Chamberlayne Leisure Centre on Weston Lane.

Police are not aware of anyone being injured or threatened by the three males.

Officers attended the scene and carried out an extensive area search, however the people involved have not yet been located.

We have been conducting enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and now have these images to release to the public. We appreciate they are not of the best quality, however we’re hoping they may jog the memory of anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything.

Two of the males were riding on a large, darkly coloured moped and the third was alone on a small framed black sports type motorbike.

We have the following descriptions of the three males:

• The driver of the first, larger moped is described as initially wearing a black, blue and silver helmet with what appeared to be a black balaclava underneath. He was also wearing a light grey coloured tracksuit and white trainers with a black stripe. He was later seen wearing a black and green helmet. • The passenger on the larger moped is described as wearing a dark, thick jacket with a blue hood underneath and dark trousers. He also appeared to be wearing a balaclava and was later seen wearing the black, blue and silver helmet previously seen on the driver. • The male on the smaller framed bike is described as wearing a black balaclava, dark trousers and dark shoes, as well as a dark jumper with white sleeves and hood.

We would like to hear from anyone who recognises these descriptions or the people pictured.

Perhaps you were in the area at the time and saw these bikes or maybe you were driving through the area and may have Dashcam footage that could assist our investigation?