A jail term has been imposed on a man who seriously injured his victim following an argument about a moped

Curtis Pettman repeatedly swung a machete at the man during an attack in Margate on Tuesday 27 July 2021.

The 23-year-old, of no fixed address, later admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and was jailed for 11 years at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 1 April 2022.

The attack came the day after three people tried to steal the victim’s moped from elsewhere in Margate.

The victim believed Pettman was involved and attended a property in Denton Way the following day to challenge him.

Pettman took the keys of the victim’s moped and threw them onto the roof of a nearby property.

As the argument escalated, a dog ran from the property where Pettman was staying and bit the victim in the leg.

Pettman then returned to the property and emerged with a 50cm machete, which he swung at the victim six or seven times. The victim used his hand to protect himself, causing serious injury.

Police were called and Pettman fled the scene. He was tracked down and arrested the same day and investigators linked him to the attack using a bloodstained dressing gown he had been wearing at the time.

Detective Inspector Stefanie Earl, of east Kent CID, said: ‘This was an extremely violent attack which could easily have left the victim with even more serious injuries than the life-changing wounds he sustained.

‘Pettman intentionally chose this highly dangerous weapon to launch a senseless attack on the victim. I am pleased the sentence handed down will mean he is unable to offend and impact any further victims for a considerable period of time.’