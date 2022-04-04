A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Manor Park

Police were called at 9.56am on Saturday, 2 April, to a woman with stab injuries at an address in Landseer Avenue, E12.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. Despite the efforts of emergency services, 80-year-old Shotera Bibi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Bibi lived at the address in Landseer Avenue. Her family were informed, and a post-mortem examination held on Sunday, 3 April, gave cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

An urgent investigation was launched and officers searched the surrounding area. A man was detained nearby and taken into police custody.

On Sunday, 3 April, Ali Subell, 33, of the same address in Landseer Avenue was charged with murder. He will appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 April.

The Met’s investigation is led by detectives from Specialist Crime (Homicide).