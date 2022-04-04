A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty

PC Joseph Demir, attached to the North West Basic Command Unit, was charged by post on Wednesday, 9 March with sexual assault.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 5 April.

The incident is alleged to have happened on 10 March 2020 when PC Demir was a student officer at Hendon Training School. The offence was reported on 1 July 2020.

PC Demir, who has been placed on restricted duties, was charged following an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

A misconduct hearing will take place once criminal proceedings have concluded.