Can you help Police find wanted man Daniel Zabrocki, 21, from Southampton?

He is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the conditions of his licence, having been sentenced in February for breaching a restraining order.

We believe Daniel is in the Townhill Park area of Southampton.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.

He is described as: White Approximately 6ft tall Average build

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44220107812.