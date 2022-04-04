Detectives investigating a hate crime assault in Liverpool City centre earlier this year have issued images and CCTV footage of a man they believe may have information that could assist their enquiries

At around 2pm on Thursday 20 January, it was reported that a man was assaulted in Superstar Boudoir nightclub on Stanley Street.

Following the assault, the suspect made off from the club on foot.

The victim suffered serious injuries during the assault and was left extremely shaken.

The victim has said he believes this was a homophobic assault and police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Following enquiries, officers have released images of a man they believe could assist with their investigation.

Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “To be attacked in this manner is utterly despicable, and we’re determined to find the person responsible.

“We will not stand by and let people be subject to such attacks because of who they are and we are determined to remove homophobia and transphobia from our communities.

“Everyone should be free to go out and enjoy themselves safely in Liverpool City Centre and beyond, and we will do all we can to keep our streets free from violence and abuse.

“I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man featured in this images, to come forward. We believe he could hold vital information to our continuing enquiries.

“We understand that Superstar Boudoir was busy during the time of the incident as there was a birthday celebration taking place. If you were in Superstar Boudoir or on Stanley Street on the 20th January at around 2am and saw anything, then please let us know.

“While a few months have passed since the incident, if you recognise this man, or these images jog your memory then we want to hear from you.

“You can contact us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers – however you choose to let us know, please tell us and we will take action.”