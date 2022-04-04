Nearly a thousands of homes have been left without power after a fault hits the network in the Maidstone and surrounding areas

Nearly a thousand homes across nine postcodes in the Maidstone and surrounding areas have been affected by power cuts.

UK Power Networks say the blackout, which started shortly before 9pm has been was caused by an underground electricity cable fault on its high voltage network, causing an area-wide power cut.

UK Power Networks say engineers are on their way. At this point, they think the issue is faulty underground equipment affecting 771 properties. Specialist engineers from our control room are also working to divert power remotely, so it’s possible for your power to come back on at any point, but they can’t restore everyone this way. That’s why we’re also sending staff to the area to check the equipment. Every fault is different, so the time frames have to be estimated but currently, they hope to have power back on between 11:30pm and 12.30 am. It may become necessary for this to change, depending on what the engineers find.