Within the last hour, officers have executed a warrant at an address in Forton Road. Although nobody was present at the address, several cannabis plants were located inside and seized, along with cultivation equipment. More illegal drugs kept off the streets, thanks to the hard work of Gosport NPT (East & Central teams), Fareham & Gosport HHRT and a CSI.
Police in Gosport have executed a drugs warrant at a property
April 4, 2022
1 Min Read
