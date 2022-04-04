Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted in connection with a theft in Milton Keynes

Officers want to trace Christopher Rowden, who is 34-years-old, in connection with a reported theft outside Lloyds Bank in Lloyds Court, Central Milton Keynes, on 5 November last year.

The victim, a woman aged in her fifties, had cash and personal items stolen from her while she was standing in a queue at the bank at between 2pm and 2.10pm.

Rowden is described as a white man; around 6ft tall of medium build with short brown hair, light brown stubble and grey eyes.

He speaks with a southern English accent and has a dragon tattoo on the back of his neck and a tattoo saying “not guilty” on the left of his neck.

Rowden also has a flames and skull tattoo on his lower right arm.

He is known to frequent Conniburrow, Swinden Court, Heelands, Bleakhall and Central Milton Keynes.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Siobhan Jones of the Milton Keynes Priority Crime Team, said: “I am appealing to anybody who knows the whereabouts of Christopher Rowden to please contact Thames Valley Police either online or via 101, quoting reference number 43210500309.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“If you see Rowden, do not approach him, but call police on 999.”