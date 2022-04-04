While opening presents on Christmas morning, the Plumb family from Maidstone had no idea that the most cherished gift they’d receive that day was yet to come – the gift of safety

That evening, an electrical fault with one of the son’s stocking filler presents caused a rapidly developing fire in a bedroom. The smoke alarms sounded and after dad Dominic went to investigate, he managed to quickly get the family outside.

Dominic said: “Luckily we’re all ok. We really have the smoke alarms to thank for alerting us early on, before the flames could spread even further round the house – without working smoke alarms we might not have realised until it was too late to escape safely.”

Dominic and his family have witnessed first-hand how scary it is to have a fire at home, the devastation it can cause, and how effective working smoke alarms are at giving that essential early warning.