While opening presents on Christmas morning, the Plumb family from Maidstone had no idea that the most cherished gift they’d receive that day was yet to come – the gift of safety

That evening, an electrical fault with one of the son’s stocking filler presents caused a rapidly developing fire in a bedroom. The smoke alarms sounded and after dad Dominic went to investigate, he managed to quickly get the family outside.
Dominic said: “Luckily we’re all ok. We really have the smoke alarms to thank for alerting us early on, before the flames could spread even further round the house – without working smoke alarms we might not have realised until it was too late to escape safely.”
Dominic and his family have witnessed first-hand how scary it is to have a fire at home, the devastation it can cause, and how effective working smoke alarms are at giving that essential early warning.
The family is now backing our Fight Against Fire mission coming up this Thursday (7 April) – our firefighters will be knocking on doors all over Kent and Medway to fit and test as many smoke alarms as possible in one day! (It’s free).