Man wanted in connection to fraud offences

Police have released an image of a man wanted in connection to a series of fraud incidents.

Officers are looking to locate Gerardo Gaudiosi, 55, and believe he could be in the Luton area.

Investigation Officer Jenita Tailor said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gerardo Gaudiosi, or who recognises the man pictured, to contact police immediately.

“I would also like to remind the public that harbouring him could also be a criminal offence. It is vital that, if you know where he is or have information on where he is, you get in touch either directly through the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 40/61292/21.

You can also submit information via the force’s online reporting centre or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.