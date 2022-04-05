Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the M25 this afternoon

Officers were called to the M25 clockwise, between Junction 11 and Junction 12 near Chertsey shortly before 2pm this afternoon (4 April) following reports of a serious collision.

The collision involved a HGV, two vans and a car. The driver of the car, a woman in her 70s was taken to hospital where she sadly died. Her next of kin have been informed.

The motorway remained partially closed for a number of hours.

We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any further information or dashcam footage to contact us and assist us with this investigation.

If you have any information which could help Please call Surrey Poice on 101 quoting incident/crime reference number PR/P22070020.